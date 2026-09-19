It’s a story about war, revenge and what happens when the shooting stops. Angelina Jolie steps behind the camera for “Without Blood.” It’s a film about two people forced to confront a violent past when they meet decades later.

When her family’s remote farmhouse is attacked, a young girl named Nina is the only survivor.

Years later, Salma Hayek tracks down Demián Bichir, one of the gunmen who now works as a traveling salesman. She wants the details about what really happened that day.

Salma Hayek: “I didn’t even know if I could do it. But there were so many wonderful conversations with Angie, and, of course, the minute I knew she was going to direct it — because at the beginning I thought she was only producing. The minute I thought she was going to direct it, it was different.”

“Without Blood” is based on Alessandro Baricco’s bestselling novel, and Angie couldn’t wait to turn it into a movie.

Angelina Jolie, director: “I loved the book. Baricco is a brilliant writer, and I loved that. I remember reading it and thinking, ‘I thought I knew where it was going.’

She says the film deliberately avoids the easy answers.

Angelina Jolie: “There are no perfect people in this film. There are no absolutes. There’s no — it’s a lot of sitting in that really difficult middle, and a lot of what we see is avoided today globally, right? That’s really difficult. Getting to the table, trying to understand each side, trying to listen.”

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