A rave party on wheels rolling into Labor Day weekend never looked so fun. From ramps to techno music, a 305 music club is turning the graffiti warehouse in Wynwood into skater heaven. So grab your boards and let’s shred. That’s special skateboarding lingo—Google it. But let’s watch this first…

Doing it over again is Andrew Music Club…

Ross Labrie: “The idea was to bring the underground music culture and skate culture in Miami together. We started alongside Andrew Skate Company, which is a local Miami brand that’s really the core of Miami skate culture.”

Named after Hurricane Andrew, the brand is mashing up different cultures together for this three-day skate rave.

Ross Labrie: “We started at the Lot 11 skatepark. We did a bunch of events there. This time we’re here at the RC Cola plant. It’s the home of a lot of iconic art in Miami, really an industrial space that fits the vibe ethos of a lot of things we do.”

At the core of their DJ line-up are some locals.

Alexis Sosa: “UnderScore’s headlining Friday with Boy Girl, which is a new Miami act popping up right now. On Saturday and Sunday we have more like techno, jungle, drum and bass with Dylan Brady and the archives, Ben UFO, Ariel Satina, Jubilee.”

So-flo native, Jubilee is closing out this unique event Sunday. Any hint on a playlist?

Jubilee, DJ: “No, because I’m going back to back with my friend Ariel Satina, who, for those who don’t know what that means, we’re both playing together. So when you go back to back with somebody, you don’t know what they’re gonna do. So me and Ariel are gonna be winging it.”

But mixing vibes is her thing.

Jubilee: “I like to do that, I like to switch it up. I’m known for it. Let’s say I’m playing techno for a little while, I’ll throw in a really good remix of a popular song, or I’ll drop it in something Caribbean using my Miami influence.”

For their fifth anniversary, they’re leveling up with some special surprises.

Ross Labrie: “incredible line-up, pro skaters, a bunch of ramps, 360 stage right in the middle with a giant cage around it.”

Ok, cool. But most importantly, will there be restrooms?!!

Alexis Sosa: “Yes, there’ll be restrooms.”

Ross Labrie: “There’ll absolutely be plenty of restrooms. There’s gonna be restrooms; there will be multiple food options, local food vendors at three different restaurants. We have some custom merch that we did in collaboration with Andrew for this.”

This nonstop energy party is for everyone.

Alexis Sosa: “Obviously, the kids here have to be accompanied by a guardian. Some of the skaters last year were six-year-olds, and he was skating throughout the event. I think it’s just a really cool opportunity.”

Andrew Music Club starts this Friday through Sunday.

Tickets range from $15 to $40.

FOR MORE INFO:

Andrew Music Club: Saturday + Sunday (2-Day Ticket)

Sept. 5- 6

Graffiti Warehouse at the RC Cola Plant

567 Northwest 23rd Street, Miami, Florida 33127

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