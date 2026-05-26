The 2026 American Music Awards brought extra heat in Vegas last night. The MGM Grand was filled with nostalgia and a whole lotta K-Pop. The people have spoken!

Queen Latifah: “Make some noise for BTS!”

Global sensation BTS dominated this year’s American Music Awards.

Host Queen Latifah started the energy with an unforgettable performance of ‘Hooligan’ by the Bangtan Boys.

Busta Rhymes: “And the American Music Award goes to… BTS!”

The K-pop group made their big comeback – taking home the biggest award of the night, ‘Artist of the Year’, plus ‘Song of the Summer’, and ‘Best Male K-pop Artist’.

Sexy and sultry, Karol G added more international flair on stage and received the ‘International Artist Award of Excellence’.

While the singing voices of HUNTR/X slayed Song of the Year for ‘Golden.’

And ‘Best Soundtrack’ went to the movie, ‘K-pop Demon Hunters’.

Sombr was far from somber. He finally made his AMA debut on stage with ‘Homewrecker’ and, excitedly, grabbed three trophies.

With their pinkies up, Katseye added color on stage and swept their three categories, ‘New Artist of the Year’, ‘Breakthrough Pop Artist’, and ‘Best Music Video’.

Phew!

But the women takeover doesn’t stop there, Pussycat Dolls surprised the crowd with a reunion show. And Teyana Taylor featured Missy Elliott during her intergalactic stage performance.

BTS: “And the American Music Award goes to…On three, SZA!”

But lost to SZA as the ‘Best Female R&B Artist’.

SZA: “It’s so nice to meet you formally. It’s crazy that this is the moment, so I had to take this moment to just let this be the moment.”

Hootie and the Blowfish took a flashback moment and sang.

And New Kids On The Block blessed the stage with a throwback performance, complete with a ‘stolen’ car on stage.

The Black Eyed Peas cooked, snagging the very first ‘Throwback Song Award’.

Billy Idol rocked the stage and closed the night off with a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’.

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