Powerhouse vocals and a whole lot of soul are about to grace the City of Miramar. Allen Stone is serving up smooth tunes and he’s not coming alone. Deco sat down with the vibey artist to give us all the deets on why his music will leave you lighter than a feather.

Allen Stone is known for blending soul, funk and R&B. And his voice sounds like it’s been marinated in musical magic!

Allen Stone: “A lot of folk would say, ‘Man, that was like church, that felt like church to me.’ Yeah, every chance I get to stand on a stage and sing my songs for audiences that pay attention, I’m still shocked ’till this day.”

And he’ll shock the Miramar Cultural Center on Saturday, alongside Teedra Moses.

Together, they’re serving up a night of smooth chemistry.

Allen Stone: “I look forward to getting to meet her and hear her songs. We’ll do tunes like ‘Mystery,’ ‘Can’t Explain This Love,’ ‘Sweet Little Rainbows.'”

Allen’s fashion certainly matches his vibe.

But the inspiration for his harmony came at an early age.

Allen Stone: “I was obsessed with Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin. I’m about to release my, God, is this going to be my fifth studio album coming up next year.”

“Dreams” is the latest single from his upcoming album. But naming the record has him drawing a blank.

Allen Stone: “It’s funny because I’ve been attempting to try and name the album for the last year. All the songs on the record are grabbing from all of that experience and that inspiration, not only topically, but also musically. It’s a lot like my mind, which is constantly ping, ping, pinging at all times.”

Sounds like life to us.

Allen Stone: “‘The Sounds of Life,’ maybe that’s the name of the album, maybe we just named it just then. If you haven’t been to one of my shows, don’t come expecting anything. I hope that folk in the community will come out and give us a chance to hopefully lighten that burden through the power of song and the power of music.”

Tickets to see Allen and Teedra on Oct. 24 start at $81.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Miramar Cultural Center

2400 Civic Center Place

Miramar, FL 33025

To buy tickets, click here.



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