The K-pop industry is no stranger to pushing the boundaries in music, and now companies are using AI-generated stars to front bands and connect with audiences.

They’re K-pop confection! Girl group Eternity is taking over the music scene!

One of their videos got more than 6 million views on YouTube in just nine months.

However, these pop music sensations don’t exist.

Zae-in: “My name is Zae-in. (in Korean) I’m from the world’s first virtual K-pop girl group.”

Zae-in and the rest of the pop group are all AI-generated. They’re characters created by tech-tainment company Pulse9.

Eternity members (singing): “I’m for real.”

The company face swaps them over human actors to create their realistic movements.

Zae-in (translation): “Of course, we cannot be seen in person, but if you have a device, you can communicate with us anywhere at any time. As a virtual group, we are not limited by location. We can broadcast anywhere. The only thing we cannot do is sign an autograph.”

Eternity is far from the only AI-created group. MAVE is another virtual girl band racking up millions of views

MAVE members (rapping): “Lost faith, we have to go back. (in Korean) The only key inside the blurry feeling.”

Kang Sung-ku: “We capture a human’s performance and turn it into 3D animation with AI.”

Kang Sung-ku and Metaverse Entertainment created MAVE, with the goal to make the next generation of Siri, but with more singing, dancing and real interactions.

Kang Sung-ku: “They will remember you, they will know about you, and they will talk based on that information.”

The interactions create a unique relationship with each user, at any time, on any device and in any language.

Unlike their human counterparts, these AI artists won’t age or get tired or switch agents, and they’re ready to take over the world.

Zae-in: “Yes, like the robots that conquer the human world, we have appeared to conquer the pop music world to steal people’s hearts.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.