The Arsht Center is spilling the tea and serving a whole lot of pride.

The ‘CommuniTea Dance’ at Arsht is bringing together music, conversations, and plenty of color.

The free event is taking over the iconic Ziff Ballet Opera House stage.

There’ll be vendors, DJs, and a runway competition open for everyone to strut their stuff to win some cash.

Jairo Ontiveros: “Those judges are non-other than the actual audience come to celebrate and connect, so there’s a lot of different elements to it. We’re gonna have our headliner, Ms. Alyssa Edwards from RuPaul’s Drag Race. “

The ninth annual stage party goes down this Sunday at 4 p.m. and is part of the festivities during national Pride Month.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Communitea Dance

June 7

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

Website

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