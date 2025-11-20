Miami knows luxury — but the Acqualina Resort is taking the good life to a new level. The new Oceanfront Villa Suite is like your own private beach house– five stories up. This hotel is where you vacation in style.

Acqualina Resort’s newest gem might make you do a double-take. The one-bedroom Oceanfront Villa Suite is now open.

Deborah Yager Fleming: “Acqualina is a beautiful Mediterranean resort, inspired by the Atlantic Ocean, and what’s lovely about this suite is that it features amazing views of the Atlantic Ocean.”

Step inside and it’s all light, space, and style. Think marble kitchen, a king-sized bed, curved walls, luxury bathrooms, and a jaw-dropping view.

Deborah Yager Fleming: “We have a gorgeous gourmet kitchen, which is full service, with Calacatta Oro marble and Miele appliances. A very large living room, which has Castalia Collection tables, and is also next to a gorgeous veranda, which is really lovely because there’s lots of greenery out there.”

There’s even a convertible den — part office, part guest room.

But the real showstopper? The terrace. Almost 900 square feet of sky-high serenity, perfect for sunset cocktails.

Deborah Yager Fleming: “You also are able to see gorgeous footprints that Acqualina is very well-known for, which are our beautiful red umbrellas, and our living room set-ups on green grass; there’s a lot of greenery here at Acqualina, and it’s all open to the sea.”

At $4,000 a night, it’s not just a stay — it’s a statement.

Deborah Yager Fleming: “And what’s great about a villa is enjoying the spaces that you’re in and really living the best life that you can.”

