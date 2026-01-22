From NYC to Wynwood, a new spot is saying ‘adios’ to meat and ‘hola’ to plant-based flavor.

Jajaja Mexicana is all vegan — and finally in the 3-0-5. They’re big on flavor and making carnivores say, ‘Did I just eat a plant taco?’

Converting to vegan life doesn’t need a name and this New York-turned-Wynwood spot is not hunting people to turn plant-based. They just want to make sure the vibes are right.

Nima Garos, partner of Jajaja Mexicana: “We’re not really trying to target people that are only eating plant-based. We want the mix. So we get anywhere from correction officers that only eat meat. Tell them the story.”

Koorosh Bakhtiar, partner of Jajaja Mexicana: “Construction workers…”

Nima Garos: “Yeah, tell them the story.”

Koorosh Bakhtiar: “He’s like, “Why does it say Plantas on the door?” I was like, “Oh, because we’re plant-based.’ And he goes, ‘Your plant-based? Wait, what the heck did I just eat?'”

Cleaner and healthier Mexican food is at the core of Jajaja Mexicana’ and pronouncing their name is debatable…

Koroosh: “We get people who call the restaurant often and say, ‘Is it hahaha or jajaja?’ And then we’ll answer on the phone, and they’ll go, ‘See, I told you. OK, thanks.’ Click and hang up.”

Ok, now let’s talk food. From fan-fave nachos, tacos, quesabirrias, and, of course, their fat burritos…It’s all meatless.

Koorosh Bakhtiar: “We have a wheat-based protein that we use for our chorizo that our chef makes in-house. We have our Spanish rice, some of our black beans, a little bit of salsa verde, and we top it with three separate salsas, and we put a little bit of activated charcoal on the top just to give it the little center piece of the Mexican flag.”

And the vegan curated bar is up for any cocktail challenge.

Nima Garos: “We have to go through every ingredient to make sure that everything is plant-based, including the wine, the facilities where it’s made, and how it is cross-contaminated.”

Koorosh Bakhtiar: “The cranberry juice!”

Nima Garos: “The cranberry juice which we found out wasn’t certified vegan. Fun fact, we just went 100 percent seed oil free.”

Eaters are mind-blown with every bite.

Guest Dania Diaz: “I just spent a week in Mexico, and the food here was better than the whole week of food that I had in Mexico. I had no idea it was vegan food as I’m eating it.”

Jajaja Mexicana opens at 11 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Jajaja Mexicana

2775 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.