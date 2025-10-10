Just when you thought the 305’s food scene couldn’t get any sweeter. A woman-owned cookie brand from Madrid knew the perfect place for its U.S. debut. right here in the Magic City. Deco’s taking a bite!

Mariana Echeverri: “Now, what starts with the letter c? Cookie starts with c!”

Meet “Blend.” a luxury cookie company that’ll make you love cookies like the cookie monster!

Mariana Echeverri: “We’re New York-style cookies. We focus on the best quality ingredients, always. The least amount of ingredients as well.”

This isn’t your basic bake sale. Blend launched as a ghost kitchen in Spain and blew up for their cookies that ooze in all the right ways.

Mariana Echeverri: “We make sure everything is balanced, so that you can finish the whole cookie, you know sometimes when you try to finish a whole cookie, you can’t because… It’s too sweet.”

The flavors? Anything but basic. We’re talking the finest ingredients and combos that’ll have you drooling on sight.

Mariana Echeverri: “Our original flavors, we have Chocolate Chip, Triple Chocolate. Vegan Hazelnut, Miso White Chocolate and Strawberry White Chocolate.”

And lucky for us, we’re getting the inside scoop. This is how they craft their Dulce de Leche.

Mariana Echeverri: “So, I think one of the most fun processes of blend, is our filled cookies. So today I’m gonna show you how we fill our salted Dulce de Leche cookies, with some great Dulce de Leche, and Flaky Maldon salt on top. “

Blend isn’t just selling cookies. They’re baking up a whole new era of sweet indulgence and trust us, it’s love at first bite.

Mariana Echeverri: “We’re four female entrepreneurs. This is our first business and hopefully everyone loves it as much as we do!”

