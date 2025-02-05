How low would you go to make history? We’re not talking about bringing down the price of eggs. That would be pretty epic. But when you’re an underwater fashion model and a deep-sea photographer — you dive down to the depths, to go for the glory. Deco’s Alex “Aquaman” Miranda has all the deep deets.

One truly adventurous photographer and model did just that, grabbing the Guinness World Record for deepest underwater photoshoot. It all happened right here in Florida. So naturally, we wanted to beat them.

If you’re looking for the team that set the Guinness World Record for the deepest underwater model photo shoot — and really, who isn’t? — you’ve come to the right place.

Steve Haining: “So it’s 163.4 feet. It’s the first time in history that a photoshoot like this has been done beyond the no decompression limits.”

Steve Haining didn’t have to go far for the perfect spot to beat the existing record of 131 feet. He found the hydro atlantic wreck, right off the coast of Pompano Beach.

“and so we were just like this is the perfect spot and it’s kinda just outside of the current of the gulf stream so you’re not gonna worry about somebody getting blown off the wreck. It was the deepest safest place we could go.”

Alright, cameras, crew — check. Now all you need is a model. That’s where Ciara Antoski came in. Ready to take the plunge?

Ciara Antoski: “i loved the shoot because it’s a mix of athleticism and art and both are always just trying to reach a new goal and as soon as you hit that goal you have to have another one.”

She’s done plenty of modeling on the surface, but striking a pose under the waves is a different ballgame.

Ciara Antoski: “you can’t hear the clicks usually as a model you find a rhythm with a photographer on when to move and to be static you don’t hear that underwater especially at our depth, so i had to continuously move.”

It really does take a submerged village to make a shoot like this happen, including safety divers, off-camera, helping Ciara get the job done.

Ray Marciaano: “She would shoot for about 45 seconds and then she would put her hand out and Wayne, who was floating perfectly right out of the shot, would put a regulator in her hand and then she would stop and take a breath.”

So, on the off chance we wanted to give this a try ourselves, safely — what tips do you have, Ciara?

Ciara Antoski: “To do slow movements, not to be a hero. When he’s in the deep end, just try to do two or three poses maximum.”

We at deco drive like to make everything about ourselves, so we figured we’d give ours a shot too. Here in my parents pool, what I did grab was my most bold suit. Who knows what’s gonna survive that pool water. But one thing I will tell you, I don’t pee in the pool. Now, I know some of you do.

OK, so I have the vest on, I’ve got the pants, and the only thing I have to do left is put on the jacket and then jump in.

Alex Miranda: “What happened?”

Man: “The GoPro died in the water.”

Alex Miranda: “Maybe it’s not a waterproof GoPro.”

Man: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “So what do you think we should do?”

Man: “iPhone.”

What do you think? Look we had to figure something out because we did break that GoPro.

Ciara also said to look away from the camera, because your eyes don’t look so great when they’re underwater and of course, flowy clothes look better because there’s more movement in the water. That’s, of course, if you want to try it in your own pool.

