If you could eat holiday cheer — it would be served with extra sprinkles and a side of miracles. From festive cocktails to nitrogen-chilled treats, we’ve got a couple of spots for you to check out. Deco’s serving up some sleigh-worthy sips and a seriously cool Grinch.

Raise a glass to good times and Christmas vibes! Because “The Dead Flamingo” is making spirits bright in Little Havana.

Alexis Marie Tollinchi: “We have brought back our famous miracle on Calle Ocho. It’s basically like a holiday party in your family’s living room, but a little bit more fun.”

This place is totally decked out with festive decor, but it’s what’s happening at the bar that’ll really have you feeling holly jolly!

Alexis Marie Tollinchi: “There’s about 20 holiday cocktails on the menu, so there’s something for everyone. They all come in decorated little mugs.”

Looking to get wild? You can’t go wrong with the Tequila-based “Koala La-La-La”

Alexis Marie Tollinchi: “It has a little bit of vermouth, a little bit of tamarind. Very sweet, very refreshing.”

…Or the “Miracle Mouse.”

Alexis Marie Tollinchi: “It’s a bourbon-based cocktail. It has vanilla and grapefruit. It is fruity but not intensely so.”

Wanna feel warm and fuzzy? Grab the “Coconut Hot Chocolate.” It’s got Jamaican rum, whipped cream, and comes in a Santa mug, and for those feeling extra adventurous…

Alexis Marie Tollinchi: “The ‘Yippie Ki Yay’ is probably one of our most famous cocktails. It has an intense blend of rums and a little bit of Ube. This is the perfect cocktail for those who know that Die Hard is a Christmas movie.”

Spiked Rich Nitrogen Ice Cream is decking out its menu with some frosty treats in time for the holidays.

Jesse Saunders, owner: “We make all of our ice creams from scratch using liquid nitrogen. We handcraft all of our creations. We use only premium ingredients here, and we’re known for crazy wild concoctions and recipes. Christmas time is always our favorite time of year. We always have new and special flavors for a limited time, such as ‘Gingerbread Crisp’ and ‘Peppermint Chip’. Fun and crazy creations, and very Instagrammable and really tasty.”

And of course, being naughty is OK.

Jesse Saunders, owner: “You can add alcohol to anything. We have a specialty alcohol menu as well. Our Grinch is a really popular item right now, which is our mint chip with Irish cream. You can get it virgin if you like as well. You can get regular cups, or you can upgrade and get our souvenir jars like our light bulbs and our teddy bear shakes as well.”

Portions are plenty to spread holiday cheer.

Jesse Saunders, owner: “You can bring your loved one, or you can bring a school bus of people to help you finish them. But we do have them in different sizes.”

Miracle on Calle Ocho is happening now through December 27th. As for Spiked Rich, they have specials going all the time. Just check out their Insta at spikedrich.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Dead Flamingo

1728 SW 8th St. Miami, FL 33135

Website

Spiked Rich Nitrogen Ice Cream

2125 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33324

Website

Instagram



