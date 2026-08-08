There’s big doings in Wilton Manors Saturday. All sorts of folks are set to get together to party and celebrate the Caribbean at the fifth annual PrideFête.

No doubt you’ll dance and drink and shake what your mama gave you at this fabulous fête.

And there’s deeper meaning to all the partying that makes it even more special.

Shawn “Kitty Meow” Palacious: “This event is important because we need safe spaces where people can come out, express themselves. In many communities in the Caribbean, we cannot necessarily celebrate Pride, so this is an excellent opportunity for us to just gather, come together and celebrate the freedom of doing it in a safe space with all our LGBTQ friends and allies.”

The PrideFête kicks off at 6 p.m. and keeps rocking until 11 p.m. Come as you are or bring your most outrageous costume.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Richardson Historic Park & Nature Preserve

1937 Wilton Dr

Wilton Manors, FL 33305

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