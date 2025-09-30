DJ Irie is not just the leader in a nightclub, spinning the hottest music. He’s a leader in the community too! His annual Irie Weekend raises money for South Florida youth. But he does it in the only way he knows how to — with tons of fun and celebrity appearances.

Nineteen years of DJ Irie’s Irie Weekend…

DJ Irie: “It still feels like we just got started yesterday. It’s amazing to see what the event has grown into. I can play tennis now.”

…Means 19 years of impact for South Florida children through Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami and the Irie Foundation, which supports kids who want to learn more about arts and sports…

DJ Irie: “A lot of kids would like to get into music, would like to get into a lot of things that have a high bar of entry. We want to destroy that bar. And we give them the access because, how are you going to know you love it if you don’t get to try it?”

…Starting this week!

DJ Irie: “Friday morning, 10 a.m., bright and early, we’ll be at the Miami Beach Golf Club for our 19th annual Irie Weekend Big Golf Classic. It’s all about that swing, baby. We have the 19th hole VIP hospitality tent where there’s going to be music, food. It’s going to be awesome! Everyone can come out there. Our after-party will be at LIV. My man, Ja Rule, performing live!”

Now they better not stay out too late because…

DJ Irie: “Bright and early Saturday morning, we swing it again. But my personal favorite sport!”

Tennis! And today, we’re warming up.

Shamirul Shahril: “What are you wearing? What is that?”

Alex: “It was laundry day.”

DJ Irie: The event’s called ‘Game, Set & Give.’ It’ll be happening at the Flamingo Tennis Center right here on Miami Beach. So, you know, the returning champions, they’re coming back.”

Alex: “Pluto, here, he’s also a tennis pro?”

Neesha Thirumalaichelvam: “He is. He picks up the balls for us.”

Alex: “What’s the goal of tennis again?”

Shamirul Shahril: “I think for any kind of level, having fun is the main thing.”

Neesha Thirumalaichelvam: “I’m super excited for this year.”

Alex: “And what are you going to bring to it?”

Neesha Thirumalaichelvam: “Going to bring my ‘A’ game.”

DJ Irie: “I’m going for the crown, I’ve leveled up.”

Alex: “How do I beat my opponent?”

Shamirul Shahril: “Try to exploit their weaknesses.”

Alex: “What’s Irie’s weakness?”

Shamirul Shahril: “I think his backhand.”

Irie: “You see it? You see it?”

Alex: “What are their weaknesses?”

Shamirul Shahril: “They’re pretty old, fortunately. Good for me.”

Alex: “Shami called you old when I talked to him a little bit earlier. How do you feel about that?”

Michael Goldman: “It’s pretty accurate, I would say. With age comes wisdom too. So, in a few years, maybe he’ll figure out some better, you know, footwork.”

DJ Irie: “If you like to watch tennis, come on out. And then, of course, we’re going to gather and give that is our dinner at Giselle. For that one, I have a special surprise performance. I would love to tell you, but I can’t. Why? It’s a surprise. And then we’re taking it downstairs to E11even. It’s getting hot in here, right? Getting hot. Nelly’s performing live. We always close it out real big. It’s our grand finale. Get those tickets.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Irie Weekend

Miami Beach Golf Club

2301 Alton Rd

Miami Beach, Fl 33140

Friday Oct. 3 starting at 10 a.m.



Flamingo Park Tennis Center

999 11th St

Miami Beach, Fl 33139

Saturday Oct. 4 starting at 10 a.m.

Website

