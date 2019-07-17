Croque Monsieur/ La Estación American Brasserie, Miami

(WSVN) - Who doesn’t love a ham and cheese sandwich? A South Florida chef shows us a French-inspired way to create this American comfort food. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Pierre Morat

The Restaurant: La Estación American Brasserie, Miami

The Dish: Croque Monsieur

Ingredients:

(Can be made in bigger quantities and frozen)

20 pieces Sliced bread

2 cups Melted butter

40 slices Ham (plain)

5 cups Mornay sauce: 1/2 cup Butter 1 cup Flour 3 cups Cold milk

3 cups Gruyère cheese (or whatever other grated cheese you prefer)

Salt

Pepper

Method of Preparation for Mornay sauce:

Melt the butter in a pot, add the flour and cook for 4 minutes.

Add the milk and boil for 1 minute.

Remove from the heat and add grated Gruyère.

Season with salt and pepper, cool down and keep refrigerated in pastry bag.

Method of Preparation for Croque Monsieur:

Spread melted butter on both sides of bread, place slices on baking sheet and allow one side to toast under broiler.

Take out and spread Mornay sauce on toasted side of bread.

Layer on sliced ham and cover with other slice of bread (toasted side down).

Wrap individually and keep refrigerated for few hours before slicing each sandwich into four fingers.

Cook in pan or panini press, finish in hot oven for 5 minutes.

To Plate:

Sprinkle grated Gruyère over slices before serving with side salad or fries.

Serves: 4 slices per person.

La Estación American Brasserie

(at Central Fare inside Virgin MiamiCentral)

550 NW 1st Ave., Suite 240

Miami, FL 33136

centralfare.com/

