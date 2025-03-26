MIAMI (WSVN) - The massive electronic music festival. Ultra, is celebrating its 25th year at Bayfront Park.

Organizers and law enforcement officials held a press conference on Wednesday to tell city residents that they are ultra prepared for what’s to come.

“Not only is Ultra Miami. Miami is Ultra,” Ultra CEO Ray Fernandez said.

The event features three days of performances from some of the most popular EDM artists.

“Their dream was to produce a music festival that started as a small, one-tent event that now has grown into a worldwide phenomenon,” said Fernandez.

City of Miami Police will have more officers on the streets to direct traffic and monitor any unlawful activity.

“We’ll have plenty of folks on hand just to look at the interruptions that are going to be made when it comes to traffic (which is) one of our biggest issues and concerns,” Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said during an Ultra press conference Wednesday.

Road closures will be in effect in the area beginning Wednesday night. The northbound lanes on Biscayne Boulevard will be closed between Southeast First Street and Fourth Street, while southbound traffic will be redirected to Northeast Second Avenue.

Officials said safety is their number one priority.

“Enhancing the security protocols and making sure that we can do Ultra in a safe way that’s not disruptive for our residents,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.

The event will not allow any weapons, drugs or malicious intent to enter its premises.

Officials for PortMiami have also said drivers should expect delays at the bridge, advising them to take the PortMiami tunnel instead.

“Be mindful of your surroundings. Always use caution when you’re approaching,” the police chief said.

Last year, city officials said the music event brought $700 million to the local economy.

