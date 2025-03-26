MIAMI (WSVN) - The Ultra Music Festival is returning to Bayfront Park this weekend, and Miami police have announced a series of road closures and detours that will impact downtown traffic starting Thursday night.

The electronic music festival will run from Friday through Sunday. Hours are from 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Traffic changes will begin at 9 p.m. Thursday and remain in effect through 7 a.m. on Monday.

Northbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be diverted to the southbound lanes at Southeast 1st Street and returning to normal at Northeast 4th Street. Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured west at Northeast 6th Street and continue south on North Miami Avenue.

No southbound traffic will be allowed on Biscayne Boulevard from Northeast 6th Street.

Access to PortMiami will stay open through Northeast 5th Street. However, police recommend drivers use the PortMiami tunnel from I-395.

Bayfront Park will be closed to the public through April 9. The park’s dog park and playground will be closed through April 4.

Residents can view the full Downtown Resident Traffic Guide here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.