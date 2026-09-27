Ingredients:

1 tsp red pepper flakes

4 cloves garlic, whole

1 tsp onion powder

2 tsp oregano, dried

3 Roma tomatoes

4 cups spinach, fresh

1 zucchini, medium

2 tbsp tomato paste

2 cups water or vegetable broth

12 oz pasta

1 tbsp paprika, smoked

1 tsp salt, fine

Pepper, to taste

2 tbsp olive oil

Parmesan cheese, to taste

Directions:

Soften the base. Warm the olive oil in a large deep pan over medium heat. Add the zucchini, tomato halves, and garlic, then cover and let them steam down for 10 to 12 minutes until completely soft.

Mash it smooth. Uncover and mash everything with a potato masher until you have a loose, chunky sauce. The zucchini melts in and gives the sauce its body.

Build the flavor. Stir in the tomato paste and the full seasoning mix. Add red pepper flakes if you like a little heat. Let it cook for 1 minute so the spices bloom.

Add the COOKED pasta.

Cook to al dente. Keep going until the pasta is tender with a slight bite and the sauce has thickened and clings to the strands. Add the extra 1/2 cup water only if it tightens too fast.

Finish with greens. Fold in the spinach and stir until just wilted, about 1 minute.

Serve. Plate up, shower with parmesan cheese.

Enjoy!

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