Ingredients:
- 1 tsp red pepper flakes
- 4 cloves garlic, whole
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 2 tsp oregano, dried
- 3 Roma tomatoes
- 4 cups spinach, fresh
- 1 zucchini, medium
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 2 cups water or vegetable broth
- 12 oz pasta
- 1 tbsp paprika, smoked
- 1 tsp salt, fine
- Pepper, to taste
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Parmesan cheese, to taste
Directions:
- Soften the base. Warm the olive oil in a large deep pan over medium heat. Add the zucchini, tomato halves, and garlic, then cover and let them steam down for 10 to 12 minutes until completely soft.
- Mash it smooth. Uncover and mash everything with a potato masher until you have a loose, chunky sauce. The zucchini melts in and gives the sauce its body.
- Build the flavor. Stir in the tomato paste and the full seasoning mix. Add red pepper flakes if you like a little heat. Let it cook for 1 minute so the spices bloom.
- Add the COOKED pasta.
- Cook to al dente. Keep going until the pasta is tender with a slight bite and the sauce has thickened and clings to the strands. Add the extra 1/2 cup water only if it tightens too fast.
- Finish with greens. Fold in the spinach and stir until just wilted, about 1 minute.
- Serve. Plate up, shower with parmesan cheese.
Enjoy!
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