(WSVN) - If you like tacos, we have a recipe for you. A South Florida chef takes his taco game to the next level, and he’s sharing his secret. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Akira Back

The Restaurant: Akira Back, Delray Beach

The Dish: Tuna Tacos

Ingredients:

1-2 lbs. tuna, fresh small diced

10-12 oz. spicy mayo, see recipe below

10-20 ea. wonton skins, fried (or store bought crunchy taco shells)

1 ea. white onion, cleaned and fine chopped

Garnish cucumber, cleaned and thinly sliced

Garnish sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna:

1-2 lbs. tuna, cleaned & small diced

10-12 oz. spicy mayo, see recipe below

Combine diced tuna & spicy mayo until wet (taste)

Spicy Mayo:

12 oz. Kewpie Japanese mayonnaise (or any mayo of choice)

5 oz. sriracha

1 tbs. shichimi togarashi (or dry red chili spice)

Whisk mayo, sriracha, & chili thoroughly

Method of Preparation:

In a mixing bowl combine the tuna and spicy mayo.

Place the diced white onion on the bottom of the taco shell and fill the rest of the taco shell with the mixed spicy tuna.

Place 3 thin slices of cucumbers and sesame seeds to garnish.

Akira Back Delray

233 NE 2nd Ave.

Delray Beach, FL 33444

561-739-1708

akirabackdelray.com

