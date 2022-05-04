(WSVN) - If you like tacos, we have a recipe for you. A South Florida chef takes his taco game to the next level, and he’s sharing his secret. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Akira Back
The Restaurant: Akira Back, Delray Beach
The Dish: Tuna Tacos
Ingredients:
1-2 lbs. tuna, fresh small diced
10-12 oz. spicy mayo, see recipe below
10-20 ea. wonton skins, fried (or store bought crunchy taco shells)
1 ea. white onion, cleaned and fine chopped
Garnish cucumber, cleaned and thinly sliced
Garnish sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna:
1-2 lbs. tuna, cleaned & small diced
10-12 oz. spicy mayo, see recipe below
- Combine diced tuna & spicy mayo until wet (taste)
Spicy Mayo:
12 oz. Kewpie Japanese mayonnaise (or any mayo of choice)
5 oz. sriracha
1 tbs. shichimi togarashi (or dry red chili spice)
- Whisk mayo, sriracha, & chili thoroughly
Method of Preparation:
- In a mixing bowl combine the tuna and spicy mayo.
- Place the diced white onion on the bottom of the taco shell and fill the rest of the taco shell with the mixed spicy tuna.
- Place 3 thin slices of cucumbers and sesame seeds to garnish.
Akira Back Delray
233 NE 2nd Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33444
561-739-1708
akirabackdelray.com
