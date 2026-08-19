The Chef: Nazaev Esparza

The Restaurant: NUNA, Miami

The Dish: Surf & Turf Lomo Saltado

Ingredients:

24 oz beef tenderloin, sirloin, or ribeye, cut into strips

2 lobster tails, poached in butter

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp neutral oil

1 large red onion, cut into thick wedges

3-4 Roma tomatoes, cut into wedges

1 ají amarillo, julienned (or Fresno chili)

2 tsp garlic, minced

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Lomo Saltado Sauce:

1/2 cup veal demi-glace

1/2 cup tamari

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp dried oregano

Freshly ground black pepper

(Whisk together until smooth.)

17 oz crispy French fries

Method of Preparation:

Heat a wok or heavy skillet over very high heat.

Season the beef with salt and pepper.

Add the oil and sear the beef for 1-2 minutes until browned but still medium-rare. Remove from the pan.

Stir-fry the onion for about 1 minute.

Add the garlic and ají amarillo; cook for 30 seconds.

Add the tomatoes and cook for another 30-45 seconds, keeping them intact.

Return the beef to the wok.

Add 3/4 cup of the prepared lomo saltado sauce and toss over high heat for about 1 minute, until the sauce lightly glazes the beef and vegetables.

Fold in the cilantro and the French fries just before serving so the fries retain some crispness.

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