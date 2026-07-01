The Chef: Tamer Altillawi

The Restaurant: Sufrat Mediterranean Grill, Doral

The Dish: Stuffed Grape Leaves

Ingredients:

Jar of grape leaves

2 cups rice

Equal amount ground meat

Fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon 7 spices

5 oz olive oil

5 oz lemon juice

Water for cooking



Method of Preparation:

Step 1 – Prepare the Grape Leaves

Open the jar of grape leaves and drain them well. Rinse the leaves with water to remove the extra salt.

Step 2 – Prepare the Rice

Wash the rice and soak it in water for 15-30 minutes. Drain before mixing.

Step 3 – Make the Filling

In a large bowl, combine the soaked rice, ground meat, chopped parsley, salt, black pepper, 7 spices, olive oil, and lemon juice. Mix everything together well.

Rolling the Grape Leaves

Place one grape leaf flat on a surface and add a small spoonful of filling in the center. Roll the leaf gently, folding in the sides as you roll. Do not roll them too tightly because the rice will expand while cooking.

Cooking

Arrange the stuffed grape leaves tightly in a large pot. Place a plate on top to keep everything in place during cooking.

Add water until the grape leaves are covered, then add extra olive oil and lemon juice on top. Bring to a boil, reduce to low heat, and cook slowly for about 3 hours.

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