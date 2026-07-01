The Chef: Tamer Altillawi
The Restaurant: Sufrat Mediterranean Grill, Doral
The Dish: Stuffed Grape Leaves
Ingredients:
- Jar of grape leaves
- 2 cups rice
- Equal amount ground meat
- Fresh parsley, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1 tablespoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon 7 spices
- 5 oz olive oil
- 5 oz lemon juice
- Water for cooking
Method of Preparation:
Step 1 – Prepare the Grape Leaves
Open the jar of grape leaves and drain them well. Rinse the leaves with water to remove the extra salt.
Step 2 – Prepare the Rice
Wash the rice and soak it in water for 15-30 minutes. Drain before mixing.
Step 3 – Make the Filling
In a large bowl, combine the soaked rice, ground meat, chopped parsley, salt, black pepper, 7 spices, olive oil, and lemon juice. Mix everything together well.
Rolling the Grape Leaves
Place one grape leaf flat on a surface and add a small spoonful of filling in the center. Roll the leaf gently, folding in the sides as you roll. Do not roll them too tightly because the rice will expand while cooking.
Cooking
- Arrange the stuffed grape leaves tightly in a large pot. Place a plate on top to keep everything in place during cooking.
- Add water until the grape leaves are covered, then add extra olive oil and lemon juice on top. Bring to a boil, reduce to low heat, and cook slowly for about 3 hours.
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