(WSVN) - Having a party and need a tasty appetizer that’s easy to put together? We’ve got one for you! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 10 ounce frozen spinach (microwaved to thaw squeeze out the liquid)

1/2 can 15 oz artichoke hearts drained

1/2 can 15 oz can white beans drained

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

2 tbsp olive oil

1 zest of a lemon zest

1 tsp dried oregano

2 garlic cloves grated

Salt

Pepper

Squeeze of half a lemon at the end

Crackers or chips to serve with dip

DIRECTIONS

Combine all the ingredients in a food processor and pulse until you get a smooth dip. Adjust salt and pepper to taste. Then squeeze half a lemon over the top and process one more time for a final mix.

Serve with chips or crackers or use it as a sandwich spread.

Enjoy!

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