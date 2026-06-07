(WSVN) - Having a party and need a tasty appetizer that’s easy to put together? We’ve got one for you! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
1 10 ounce frozen spinach (microwaved to thaw squeeze out the liquid)
1/2 can 15 oz artichoke hearts drained
1/2 can 15 oz can white beans drained
1/2 cup Greek yogurt
1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
2 tbsp olive oil
1 zest of a lemon zest
1 tsp dried oregano
2 garlic cloves grated
Salt
Pepper
Squeeze of half a lemon at the end
Crackers or chips to serve with dip
DIRECTIONS
Combine all the ingredients in a food processor and pulse until you get a smooth dip. Adjust salt and pepper to taste. Then squeeze half a lemon over the top and process one more time for a final mix.
Serve with chips or crackers or use it as a sandwich spread.
Enjoy!
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