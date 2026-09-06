It’s breakfast time! Who doesn’t love a hot yummy breakfast, especially when it’s a fun new take on an old favorite? That’s right, we’re talking about pancakes and they’re on the menu this morning as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 cup whole milk, or milk of choice

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 tablespoons sugar of choice

cooking oil spray

powdered sugar, optional toppings: berries, sliced bananas, maple syrup, or sugar-free pancake syrup

Directions:

In a medium bowl, whisk the 2 eggs with 1 cup whole milk, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and 2 tablespoons coconut oil. Set aside.

Using a separate bowl, mix the 1 cup all-purpose flour, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1 teaspoon baking soda, and 2 tablespoons sugar of choice. Combine the flour with the egg mixture, and stir to incorporate.

Heat a non-stick skillet or medium heat. Grease the skillet with cooking oil spray once it gets hot. Pour about 2/3 cup to 1 cup of the batter depending on the size of the skillet. Let it sit and cook until the edges get slightly brown for about 30-45 seconds.

Using a silicone spatula, fold in the pancake as if you are making a quesadilla and gradually start breaking up the pancake into small pieces as if you are making scrambled eggs. Cook and flip the scrambled pieces for another minute or so until they are cooked through. You can cook them to get as crispy as you like.

Place them into a bowl and repeat the process until you cook the remaining pancake batter. Serve you Scrambled Pancakes up with fresh-cut fruit, powdered sugar, or syrup of your choice.

Enjoy!

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