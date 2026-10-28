The Chef: Carlo Mirarchi

The Restaurant: Ezio’s, Miami Beach

The Dish: Pork Collar Milanese

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs pork collar, sliced 1/2 inch thick

Kosher salt

Black pepper

1 cup cold water

1/2 tsp baking soda

2 cups panko

1/2 cup flour

Neutral oil, for shallow frying

Lemon, to serve

Method of Preparation:

Pound pork collar between plastic to 1/4 inch thick. Season with kosher salt and black pepper. Whisk cold water and baking soda together into a thin batter. Mix panko and flour in a tray. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Dip pork in the baking soda batter, let excess drip off, then press firmly into the flour then transfer to panko bread crumbs on both sides. Rest breaded pork on a rack for 10 minutes. Shallow fry in neutral oil over medium-high heat, 3 to 4 minutes per side, until deep golden and crisp. Rest on a rack, finish with salt, serve with lemon.



Ezio’s

580 72nd St, Miami Beach, FL 33141

(786) 607-3899

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