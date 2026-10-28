The Chef: Carlo Mirarchi
The Restaurant: Ezio’s, Miami Beach
The Dish: Pork Collar Milanese
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 lbs pork collar, sliced 1/2 inch thick
- Kosher salt
- Black pepper
- 1 cup cold water
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 2 cups panko
- 1/2 cup flour
- Neutral oil, for shallow frying
- Lemon, to serve
Method of Preparation:
- Pound pork collar between plastic to 1/4 inch thick. Season with kosher salt and black pepper.
- Whisk cold water and baking soda together into a thin batter.
- Mix panko and flour in a tray. Season lightly with salt and pepper.
- Dip pork in the baking soda batter, let excess drip off, then press firmly into the flour then transfer to panko bread crumbs on both sides.
- Rest breaded pork on a rack for 10 minutes.
- Shallow fry in neutral oil over medium-high heat, 3 to 4 minutes per side, until deep golden and crisp.
- Rest on a rack, finish with salt, serve with lemon.
Ezio’s
580 72nd St, Miami Beach, FL 33141
(786) 607-3899
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