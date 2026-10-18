It is spooky season, so we have a recipe that is easy Halloween fun for the entire family. Spooky cookies are on the menu as we go grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 12-ounce package of white chocolate chips or wafers.

24 peanut-shaped peanut butter cookies

1 package of candy eyeballs or mini chocolate chips

Directions:

Place white chocolate chips or wafers into a microwave-safe bowl and heat on low (or 50% power) for 1 minute. Continue heating on low several more times, 30 seconds each, stirring each time until the white chocolate is warm and smooth.

Use two forks to dip the cookies into the white chocolate.. Cover the cookies well then set them on a sheet of waxed paper.

Place two candy eyeballs or mini-chocolate chips onto one end for the ghost’s eyes. Set cookies aside until coating has hardened, about 20 minutes. It’s easy Halloween fun for the whole family!

Enjoy!

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