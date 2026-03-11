(WSVN) - If you’re not sure what to do with all that leftover takeout rice, here’s a way to repurpose it into a tasty new dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Cedric Vongerichten

The Restaurant: Wayan, Miami

The Dish: Nasi Goreng (Indonesian Fried Rice)

Ingredients:

3 cups cooked jasmine rice, cold, preferably day old

2 tbsp neutral oil

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 small shallot, finely sliced

1 red thai chilies, finely chopped

1½ tbsp kecap manis (sweet soy)

1 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tsp shrimp paste (terasi)

1 Egg

Fried shallots and Garlic

Scallions

Pickled Chilies

Cilantro

Method of Preparation:

Heat pan or wok

Add oil, add garlic, shallot, chili. Stir-fry 20-30 seconds until fragrant

Add shrimp paste Stir-fry until just cooked.

Add rice. Spread it out. Let it sit untouched for 20-30 seconds to toast.

Add kecap manis + soy sauce

Toss aggressively, breaking clumps, until evenly colored and lightly caramelized.

Plate, top with a sunny side up egg, Fried shallots and Garlic, Scallions, Pickled Chilies, Cilantro

Wayan

50 NW 24th St STE 101, Miami, FL 33127

www.wayan-restaurants.com

(786) 691-7681

