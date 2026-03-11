(WSVN) - If you’re not sure what to do with all that leftover takeout rice, here’s a way to repurpose it into a tasty new dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Cedric Vongerichten
The Restaurant: Wayan, Miami
The Dish: Nasi Goreng (Indonesian Fried Rice)
Ingredients:
3 cups cooked jasmine rice, cold, preferably day old
2 tbsp neutral oil
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 small shallot, finely sliced
1 red thai chilies, finely chopped
1½ tbsp kecap manis (sweet soy)
1 tbsp light soy sauce
1 tsp shrimp paste (terasi)
1 Egg
Fried shallots and Garlic
Scallions
Pickled Chilies
Cilantro
Method of Preparation:
- Heat pan or wok
- Add oil, add garlic, shallot, chili. Stir-fry 20-30 seconds until fragrant
- Add shrimp paste Stir-fry until just cooked.
- Add rice. Spread it out. Let it sit untouched for 20-30 seconds to toast.
- Add kecap manis + soy sauce
- Toss aggressively, breaking clumps, until evenly colored and lightly caramelized.
- Plate, top with a sunny side up egg, Fried shallots and Garlic, Scallions, Pickled Chilies, Cilantro
Wayan
50 NW 24th St STE 101, Miami, FL 33127
www.wayan-restaurants.com
(786) 691-7681
