The Chef: Nikol Zarbalas

The Restaurant: Hellenic, Coral Springs

The Dish: Lamb Chop Lollipops with Roasted Lemon Potatoes

Ingredients:

For the lamb:

1 rack of lamb (about 1-1.5 lbs), cut into individual chops

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp fresh oregano (or 1 tsp dried)

1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped (optional)

Chicken bouillon

freshly cracked black pepper

For the lemon herb potatoes:

1.5 lbs Yukon gold or fingerling potatoes, halved

1/4 cup olive oil

3 cloves garlic, smashed

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp dried oregano

Salt + pepper

1/2 cup chicken broth (chicken bouillon) or water

Method of Preparation:

Marinate the Lamb:

In a bowl, whisk together garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, oregano, rosemary, chicken bouillon, and pepper. Coat the lamb chops well and let them marinate for at least 30 minutes (up to overnight if you’ve got the time).

In a bowl, whisk together garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, oregano, rosemary, chicken bouillon, and pepper. Coat the lamb chops well and let them marinate for at least 30 minutes (up to overnight if you’ve got the time). Start the Potatoes:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

In a baking dish, toss potatoes with olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, oregano, and pepper. Add the broth, cover tightly with foil, and roast for 30 minutes.

Remove foil, give them a toss, and roast uncovered for another 20-25 minutes until golden and tender.

Preheat oven to 400°F. In a baking dish, toss potatoes with olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, oregano, and pepper. Add the broth, cover tightly with foil, and roast for 30 minutes. Remove foil, give them a toss, and roast uncovered for another 20-25 minutes until golden and tender. Cook the Lamb:

Heat a cast-iron skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat.

Sear lamb chops for:

3-4 minutes per side for medium-rare

Adjust based on your preferred doneness

Let rest for 5 minutes before serving.

To Serve:

Plate the crispy lemon potatoes, top with lamb chops, and finish with:

A squeeze of fresh lemon

A sprinkle of fresh parsley for brightness

Optional: a quick tzatziki on the side

Hellenic

10436 W Atlantic Blvd, Coral Springs, FL 33071

(954) 323-2450

https://www.orderhellenic.com/

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