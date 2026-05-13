The Chef: Nikol Zarbalas
The Restaurant: Hellenic, Coral Springs
The Dish: Lamb Chop Lollipops with Roasted Lemon Potatoes
Ingredients:
For the lamb:
1 rack of lamb (about 1-1.5 lbs), cut into individual chops
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp fresh oregano (or 1 tsp dried)
1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped (optional)
Chicken bouillon
freshly cracked black pepper
For the lemon herb potatoes:
1.5 lbs Yukon gold or fingerling potatoes, halved
1/4 cup olive oil
3 cloves garlic, smashed
Juice of 1 lemon
1 tsp dried oregano
Salt + pepper
1/2 cup chicken broth (chicken bouillon) or water
Method of Preparation:
- Marinate the Lamb:
In a bowl, whisk together garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, oregano, rosemary, chicken bouillon, and pepper. Coat the lamb chops well and let them marinate for at least 30 minutes (up to overnight if you’ve got the time).
- Start the Potatoes:
Preheat oven to 400°F.
In a baking dish, toss potatoes with olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, oregano, and pepper. Add the broth, cover tightly with foil, and roast for 30 minutes.
Remove foil, give them a toss, and roast uncovered for another 20-25 minutes until golden and tender.
- Cook the Lamb:
Heat a cast-iron skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat.
Sear lamb chops for:
3-4 minutes per side for medium-rare
Adjust based on your preferred doneness
Let rest for 5 minutes before serving.
To Serve:
Plate the crispy lemon potatoes, top with lamb chops, and finish with:
A squeeze of fresh lemon
A sprinkle of fresh parsley for brightness
Optional: a quick tzatziki on the side
Hellenic
10436 W Atlantic Blvd, Coral Springs, FL 33071
(954) 323-2450
https://www.orderhellenic.com/
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