The Chef: Francesco Cavarretta

The Restaurant: Angela’s Bar & Kitchen, Coral Springs

The Dish: Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina

Ingredients

Gnocchi Dough:

2 oz Yukon Gold potatoes, boiled and mashed

1 oz all-purpose flour

Pinch of kosher salt

Flora Alternative: Flora Potato Gnocchi Classic, Flora Potato Gnocchi with Parmigiano Reggiano, Flora Organic Potato Gnocchi, or Flora Gluten-Free Potato Gnocchi.

Cherry Tomato Sauce:

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 oz cherry tomatoes, halved

2 garlic cloves, smashed

Pinch of kosher salt

1 oz fresh mozzarella, torn

0.5 oz Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

4-5 fresh basil leaves

Method of Preparation:

Heat olive oil in a sauté pan.

Finish with fresh mozzarella and serve immediately.

Add the smashed garlic cloves and cook until lightly golden.

Remove and discard the garlic.

Add cherry tomatoes and a pinch of kosher salt.

Cook for 3-4 minutes until the tomatoes begin to break down and release their juices.

Add the cooked gnocchi directly to the pan and toss to coat.

Add the basil and Parmigiano Reggiano and toss gently.



Angela’s Bar & Kitchen

12329 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065

https://florasitalianeatery.com/

(954) 678-3471

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