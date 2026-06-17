The Chef: Francesco Cavarretta
The Restaurant: Angela’s Bar & Kitchen, Coral Springs
The Dish: Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina
Ingredients
Gnocchi Dough:
- 2 oz Yukon Gold potatoes, boiled and mashed
- 1 oz all-purpose flour
- Pinch of kosher salt
- Flora Alternative: Flora Potato Gnocchi Classic, Flora Potato Gnocchi with Parmigiano Reggiano, Flora Organic Potato Gnocchi, or Flora Gluten-Free Potato Gnocchi.
Cherry Tomato Sauce:
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 4 oz cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 garlic cloves, smashed
- Pinch of kosher salt
- 1 oz fresh mozzarella, torn
- 0.5 oz Parmigiano Reggiano, grated
- 4-5 fresh basil leaves
Method of Preparation:
- Heat olive oil in a sauté pan.
- Finish with fresh mozzarella and serve immediately.
- Add the smashed garlic cloves and cook until lightly golden.
- Remove and discard the garlic.
- Add cherry tomatoes and a pinch of kosher salt.
- Cook for 3-4 minutes until the tomatoes begin to break down and release their juices.
- Add the cooked gnocchi directly to the pan and toss to coat.
- Add the basil and Parmigiano Reggiano and toss gently.
Angela’s Bar & Kitchen
12329 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065
https://florasitalianeatery.com/
(954) 678-3471
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