The Chef: Francesco Cavarretta
The Restaurant: Angela’s Bar & Kitchen, Coral Springs
The Dish: Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina

Ingredients

Gnocchi Dough:

  • 2 oz Yukon Gold potatoes, boiled and mashed
  • 1 oz all-purpose flour
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • Flora Alternative: Flora Potato Gnocchi Classic, Flora Potato Gnocchi with Parmigiano Reggiano, Flora Organic Potato Gnocchi, or Flora Gluten-Free Potato Gnocchi.

Cherry Tomato Sauce:

  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 4 oz cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 garlic cloves, smashed
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • 1 oz fresh mozzarella, torn
  • 0.5 oz Parmigiano Reggiano, grated
  • 4-5 fresh basil leaves

Method of Preparation:

  • Heat olive oil in a sauté pan.
  • Finish with fresh mozzarella and serve immediately.
  • Add the smashed garlic cloves and cook until lightly golden.
  • Remove and discard the garlic.
  • Add cherry tomatoes and a pinch of kosher salt.
  • Cook for 3-4 minutes until the tomatoes begin to break down and release their juices.
  • Add the cooked gnocchi directly to the pan and toss to coat.
  • Add the basil and Parmigiano Reggiano and toss gently.


Angela’s Bar & Kitchen
12329 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065
https://florasitalianeatery.com/
(954) 678-3471

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