Impressing your family with your cooking skills doesn’t have to be as tough as you think. In fact, this Italian steak dish is so tender, we’re told it’ll melt in your mouth. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Neil Strauber
The Restaurant: Bella, Miami Beach
The Dish: Filet Mignon Scallopini
Ingredients:
Beef tenderloin
Fresh sage
4 tbsp Butter
2 tbsp Extra dry vermouth
Sea salt
Black pepper
Flour
Method of Preparation:
- Slice the tenderloin thin and gently pound to even thickness.
- Place a sage leaf in the center of each slice and secure with a toothpick.
- Season with salt and pepper, then lightly coat in flour.
- In a pan, melt butter over high heat until it is burnt – don’t be afraid to take it there
- Place the beef sage-side down and sear for about 1 minute.
- Flip, then deglaze with extra dry vermouth.
- Let reduce for 5 seconds and remove immediately from heat.
- Serve right away.
Bella
236 21st St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(754) 273-9767
www.bellamiamibeach.com
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