Impressing your family with your cooking skills doesn’t have to be as tough as you think. In fact, this Italian steak dish is so tender, we’re told it’ll melt in your mouth. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Neil Strauber

The Restaurant: Bella, Miami Beach

The Dish: Filet Mignon Scallopini

Ingredients:

Beef tenderloin

Fresh sage

4 tbsp Butter

2 tbsp Extra dry vermouth

Sea salt

Black pepper

Flour

Method of Preparation:

Slice the tenderloin thin and gently pound to even thickness.

Place a sage leaf in the center of each slice and secure with a toothpick.

Season with salt and pepper, then lightly coat in flour.

In a pan, melt butter over high heat until it is burnt – don’t be afraid to take it there

Place the beef sage-side down and sear for about 1 minute.

Flip, then deglaze with extra dry vermouth.

Let reduce for 5 seconds and remove immediately from heat.

Serve right away.

Bella

236 21st St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

(754) 273-9767

www.bellamiamibeach.com

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