Are you ready for something sweet? Well you’re in luck, because today it’s all about cookies! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 box vanilla cake mix

1 15 oz whole milk ricotta cheese

2 tsp almond extract



Directions:

Mix vanilla cake mix with ricotta cheese and almond extract until it’s well combined and a sticky cookie dough forms. You’ll have to put a little muscle into it!

Scoop 1 large tablespoon of the batter onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Shape the cookies a little bit for some uniformity, then bake at 350 for 20 minutes. LET THEM COOL 10 MINUTES. You can enjoy as is, or add the glaze and your favorite World Cup team colors



GLAZE (optional):

In a bowl, add 1 cup powdered sugar, 2-3 tbs. milk and ½ tsp. almond extract. Whisk well and dip cookies in. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

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