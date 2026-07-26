Hope you are hungry for dessert, it’s always a good way to finish every meal. We’ve got one that’s taking the Internet by storm. So let’s go and grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

One box of Yellow Cake Mix or your favorite homemade yellow cake recipe.

One tub of cake frosting or your favorite homemade frosting.

One container of dot sprinkles.

Directions:

Bake your cake according to directions on the box. Let it cool, then using a mold or a round glass, cut out circles and place the round piece in a ramekin. You can also use some leftover cake on the bottom to give the little cake more height. Frost the top and then sprinkle your dots over the top to complete. For a double decker Dot Cake, repeat the basic directions but add another layer on top. Frost the middle layer, then press down before frosting the top so the Dot Cake doesn’t spill over your ramekin. Top with more frosting and sprinkles and enjoy your individual

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