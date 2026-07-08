The Chef: Victor Santos

The Restaurant: Tin Tin, Miami

The Dish: Crispy Pork Chop

Ingredients:

Oil for frying

4 boneless pork chops, ½” thick, trimmed

¼ cup all-purpose flour

salt and pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp paprika

2 large eggs

1 cup Panko Breadcrumbs

Method of Preparation:

Add enough oil to cover the bottom of a 10″ or 12″ heavy bottom pan and heat to medium-high heat.

Trim the pork chops of any fat and then place between two sheets of parchment paper. Use a heavy rolling pin or meat tenderizer to pound pork chops to about ¼” thickness. Season both sides with salt and pepper.

In a shallow pan add flour. In another pan whisk together the eggs. In a third pan mix together the Panko Breadcrumbs, garlic powder and paprika.

One at a time, dip the pork chop in the flour, coating on all sides, then shake off any excess. Then dip the pork chop in the eggs, flipping over to coat both sides. Finally, transfer the pork chop to the breadcrumbs and coat evenly on both sides.

Place the coated pork chops in the pan with hot oil and cook about 3 to 5 minutes per side, until golden brown and cooked through (140 degrees F).

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.