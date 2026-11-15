Ingredients:

2 (4-6 oz) salmon filets

1 tsp Lemon Pepper Seasoning

1 tsp Italian seasoning

5.2 oz package of soft herb cheese (we used Boursin Garlic and Herb cheese)

3 cups chopped fresh spinach

1 pint halved cherry tomatoes

5-6 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup julienne cut sun-dried tomatoes spoon them straight from the jar

2-3 tbsp olive oil

8 oz dry Cavatappi pasta or any other type of pasta you like

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan plus more for serving

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Lightly coat a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Place the salmon fillets at one end of the prepared dish. Sprinkle the salmon evenly with the lemon pepper and Italian seasoning. Place the soft herb cheese in the center of the remaining space. Arrange the spinach around it, then add the halved cherry tomatoes, garlic and sun-dried tomatoes. Drizzle the olive oil over everything. Bake uncovered for approximately 20 minutes, or until the salmon flakes easily and reaches 145°F in the thickest part. While the salmon bakes, cook the pasta in salted water according to the package directions just until al dente. Reserve some pasta water if desired, then drain the pasta. When the salmon is cooked, remove the skin and break into nice bite-sized pieces. Mix the melted cheese with the vegetables to create the sauce. Make sure the garlic is mashed. Add the drained pasta, Parmesan and lemon juice and mix together. Add the salmon and toss gently until everything is evenly coated. If desired, add a small splash of reserved pasta water to loosen the sauce. Top with parmesan cheese and lemon juice.

Enjoy!

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