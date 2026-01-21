(WSVN) - Fried rice is always a favorite and here’s a way to give it some tasty Thai flavors. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Ricardo Cruz

The Restaurant: SOI Thai Street Food & Sake Bar

The Dish: Crab Fried Rice

Ingredients:

300g Cooked jasmine rice (day-old and cold)

70g Crab meat lump

1½ tbsp Neutral oil

1 large Egg

½ tsp Salt

½ tsp Sugar

½ tsp White pepper (or chicken powder)

1½ tsp Soy sauce

2 tbsp Scallions (sliced) garnish

Method of Preparation:

Heat the cooking oil in a wok over medium-high heat.

Add the cooked rice to the wok, and turn up the heat to high.

Stir fry the rice for 3 minutes or so until it’s warmed through if you’re using leftover rice.

Add the white pepper, sugar, salt, and soy sauce. Stir-fry to combine.

Using your spatula, spread the rice out into an even layer along the surface of the wok.

Pour the beaten egg evenly over the rice. Stir the rice until all of the egg is cooked and incorporated.

Once more, spread the rice evenly in the wok.

Add the crab to the rice and stir fry thoroughly until the crab is warmed through.

Serve and garnish with scallions.

SOI Thai Street Food & Sake Bar

10016 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33174

(786) 238-7813

www.soithaifood.com

