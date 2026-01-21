(WSVN) - Fried rice is always a favorite and here’s a way to give it some tasty Thai flavors. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Ricardo Cruz
The Restaurant: SOI Thai Street Food & Sake Bar
The Dish: Crab Fried Rice
Ingredients:
300g Cooked jasmine rice (day-old and cold)
70g Crab meat lump
1½ tbsp Neutral oil
1 large Egg
½ tsp Salt
½ tsp Sugar
½ tsp White pepper (or chicken powder)
1½ tsp Soy sauce
2 tbsp Scallions (sliced) garnish
Method of Preparation:
- Heat the cooking oil in a wok over medium-high heat.
- Add the cooked rice to the wok, and turn up the heat to high.
- Stir fry the rice for 3 minutes or so until it’s warmed through if you’re using leftover rice.
- Add the white pepper, sugar, salt, and soy sauce. Stir-fry to combine.
- Using your spatula, spread the rice out into an even layer along the surface of the wok.
- Pour the beaten egg evenly over the rice. Stir the rice until all of the egg is cooked and incorporated.
- Once more, spread the rice evenly in the wok.
- Add the crab to the rice and stir fry thoroughly until the crab is warmed through.
- Serve and garnish with scallions.
SOI Thai Street Food & Sake Bar
10016 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33174
(786) 238-7813
www.soithaifood.com
