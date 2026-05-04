Breakfast is served, and this one is a extra special one. We’ll tell you why as we grab a bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

2 cups old fashioned oats

3/4 cup milk

1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup shredded carrots

4 oz cream cheese, at room temperature

3 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Butter or oil, for cooking

Maple cream cheese glaze, Butter, Maple syrup for serving

Method of Preparation:

Blend the batter. Place the oats, milk, applesauce, eggs, maple syrup, vanilla, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt in a blender. Blend for 30–60 seconds, or until smooth. Add the carrots. Stir in the shredded carrots and let the batter rest for 5 minutes to thicken.

Heat the griddle or pan. While the batter is resting, heat a griddle or large skillet over medium heat and grease with butter or oil. Cook. Pour about ⅓ cup of batter onto the griddle or skillet for each pancake. Cook until small bubbles form on the surface, about 2–3 minutes. Flip and cook until golden brown and cooked through. Repeat with remaining batter.

Make the maple cream cheese glaze. If making the maple cream cheese glaze, combine the cream cheese, maple syrup, and vanilla in a small bowl. Stir with a spatula until combined, then whisk until smooth and ready to drizzle.

Serve. Serve the pancakes warm with desired toppings: maple cream cheese glaze, butter and maple syrup, and/or chopped toasted pecans or any favorite toppings.



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