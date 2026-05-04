SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple units responded to a house fire in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday morning.

The fire occurred at a residential complex in the 13700 block of Southwest 147th Circle Lane.

Crews were able to put out the flames.

One person was treated on scene, and there is no word on his or her condition.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

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