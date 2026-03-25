(WSVN) - Let’s talk food. If you know how to make spaghetti, then you’ll have no problem preparing this saucy pasta dish. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: David Foulquier

The Restaurant: Fooq’s, Miami

The Dish: Bucatini Amatriciana

Ingredients:

2 oz. Nueske Bacon (or thick cut slab bacon)

3-4 oz. Pomodoro

2 oz. Bucatini

1 oz. Parmesan

2 oz. Butter

1 Small Can San Marzano Tomato

1 Sprig Basil

Crushed Red Pepper

Pecorino

Basil

Salt & Pepper

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Method of Preparation:

Transfer the San Marzano tomatoes to a bowl and gently crush using your hands. It should still be slightly chunky.

Heat some Extra Virgin Olive Oil in a heavy bottom pot until shimmering. Pour the tomatoes on top and gently mix.

Add the basil and simmer or 20-30 minutes. Season to taste with salt, remove the basil sprig and reserve.

Blanche the bucatini in a pot of well-seasoned boiling water. In a sauté pan render the bacon until crispy. Remove the bacon but keep the fat. Quickly toast the chili flakes and add the pomodoro.

Once your pasta is cooked, add to the sauce and toss to coat. Remove from the heat and emulsify in your cheese, butter and basil.

Season to taste with salt and swirl into a bowl, spooning the excess sauce on top.

Garnish with more cheese and the crispy bacon.

Enjoy!

Fooq’s Miami

150 NW 73rd Street, Little River, Miami

(786) 214-9076

fooqsmiami.com

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