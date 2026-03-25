(WSVN) - Let’s talk food. If you know how to make spaghetti, then you’ll have no problem preparing this saucy pasta dish. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: David Foulquier
The Restaurant: Fooq’s, Miami
The Dish: Bucatini Amatriciana
Ingredients:
2 oz. Nueske Bacon (or thick cut slab bacon)
3-4 oz. Pomodoro
2 oz. Bucatini
1 oz. Parmesan
2 oz. Butter
1 Small Can San Marzano Tomato
1 Sprig Basil
Crushed Red Pepper
Pecorino
Basil
Salt & Pepper
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Method of Preparation:
- Transfer the San Marzano tomatoes to a bowl and gently crush using your hands. It should still be slightly chunky.
- Heat some Extra Virgin Olive Oil in a heavy bottom pot until shimmering. Pour the tomatoes on top and gently mix.
- Add the basil and simmer or 20-30 minutes. Season to taste with salt, remove the basil sprig and reserve.
- Blanche the bucatini in a pot of well-seasoned boiling water. In a sauté pan render the bacon until crispy. Remove the bacon but keep the fat. Quickly toast the chili flakes and add the pomodoro.
- Once your pasta is cooked, add to the sauce and toss to coat. Remove from the heat and emulsify in your cheese, butter and basil.
- Season to taste with salt and swirl into a bowl, spooning the excess sauce on top.
- Garnish with more cheese and the crispy bacon.
Enjoy!
Fooq’s Miami
150 NW 73rd Street, Little River, Miami
(786) 214-9076
fooqsmiami.com
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