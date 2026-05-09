Bistec Encebollado Tostones Slider with Salsa

Prep 20m ∙ Cook 40m ∙ Makes Yields: 6 servings ∙ Source Goya.com

INGREDIENTS

STEAK AND MARINADE:

1 bag Goya frozen Hawaiian tostones

1 lb.thin-cut filet steak or sirloin

2 large yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 1/2 tsp Goya Adobo All Purpose Seasoning with Pepper

1 tsp Goya Sazon without Annatto

1 tbsp.GOYA ® White Vinegar, or fresh lime juice

2 tbsp GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tbsp GOYA ® Minced Garlic

Black pepper, to taste



AVOCADO SALSA:

2 ripe avocados, diced

1 cup diced tomatoes, seeds removed

¼ cup finely chopped red onion

Small jalapeño, minced, optional

Juice of 1 lime

2 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

GOYA ® Iodized Salt, to taste

DIRECTIONS



In a bowl season steak and onions with Adobo, Sazón, garlic, vinegar, olive oil, and black pepper.



Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sear steak 1–2 minutes per side until browned. Remove and set aside.



In the same skillet, cook onions 5–7 minutes until softened and lightly caramelized.



Add marinade, scraping up browned bits. Return steak to skillet and simmer 5 minutes until tender and coated.



For the salsa, gently combine avocado, tomatoes, red onion, jalapeño (if using), lime juice, cilantro, and salt. Keep mixture chunky; adjust seasoning as needed.



Place the warm tostones on a plate.



Spoon avocado salsa on top.



Add bistec and onions.



Top with a second toston and gently press.



Stick a toothpick in the middle to hold it altogether.

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