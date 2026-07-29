The Chef: Stefano Cremoso

The Restaurant: 1986 Steak House, Miami

The Dish: Beef Milanesa

Ingredients:

8 oz Beef Tenderloin

1 tbsp Milk

1 tsp Dijon Mustard

1/2 tbsp Garlic, minced

1/2 tbsp Fresh Parsley, chopped

1/4 tsp Salt

1/4 tsp Black Pepper

1/2 cup Breadcrumbs

1 ea Eggs

Method of Preparation:

Using a meat mallet, pound the beef evenly until it reaches approximately 2 mm thickness.

Using a meat mallet, pound the beef evenly until it reaches approximately 2 mm thickness. Prepare the Marinade: In a shallow container, combine egg, milk, Dijon mustard, garlic, parsley, salt and pepper. Whisk until fully incorporated.

Marinate: Place the pounded beef into the egg mixture. Let it rest for 2-3 minutes to absorb the marinade. Remove the beef from the marinade. Coat evenly with breadcrumbs, pressing gently so the breadcrumbs adhere. Return the breaded beef to the egg mixture. Coat again with breadcrumbs, pressing firmly to create a uniform, crisp coating.

Fry in 350°F (175°C) oil until the coating is golden brown and the beef is cooked through, approximately 2-3 minutes per side. Remove and drain on a wire rack or paper towels.

Chef’s Note: Double breading creates the traditional Argentine-style Milanesa with a thicker, crispier crust that stays attached during frying

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