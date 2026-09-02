Owner: Mohamed Alkassar

The Restaurant: CHŌ Funky Asian Bistro, Miami Beach

The Dish: Beef Basil

Ingredients:

1 lb ground beef

2 eggs

1 chopped shallot

1½ tbsp chopped garlic

1 tbsp chopped ginger

4 deseeded and chopped Fresno peppers

½ cup chopped Chinese long beans

1½ tbsp mushroom oyster sauce

½ tbsp (1½ tsp) dark soy sauce

1 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tsp fish sauce

1 tbsp water

1 cup loosely packed Thai basil

Method of Preparation:

In a small bowl, combine the wet ingredients: mushroom oyster sauce, dark soy, light soy, and water

Using a hot wok, stir fry the shallots, garlic, ginger, Fresno peppers, and long beans with 2 tbsp of oil. Once browned, add the above sauce mix to the wok until mixed and then set aside.

In a separate wok, season lightly with oil and cook the ground beef until an even sear

Then add the stir fry mix from first wok to the cooked beef and mix together well

Turn off the heat, then finish by adding the Thai basil leaves (this helps not overcook the basil)

In a separate pan, cook your eggs sunny side up to top on each portion

Best served with side of rice or in lettuce cups

If you don’t have a wok at home, you can substitute with a large pan on high heat – just be sure not to overcrowd the pan so it cooks evenly.

CHŌ Funky Asian Bistro

1209 17th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 281-9328

Website

Miami Spice

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