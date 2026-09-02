Owner: Mohamed Alkassar
The Restaurant: CHŌ Funky Asian Bistro, Miami Beach
The Dish: Beef Basil
Ingredients:
- 1 lb ground beef
- 2 eggs
- 1 chopped shallot
- 1½ tbsp chopped garlic
- 1 tbsp chopped ginger
- 4 deseeded and chopped Fresno peppers
- ½ cup chopped Chinese long beans
- 1½ tbsp mushroom oyster sauce
- ½ tbsp (1½ tsp) dark soy sauce
- 1 tbsp light soy sauce
- 1 tsp fish sauce
- 1 tbsp water
- 1 cup loosely packed Thai basil
Method of Preparation:
- In a small bowl, combine the wet ingredients: mushroom oyster sauce, dark soy, light soy, and water
- Using a hot wok, stir fry the shallots, garlic, ginger, Fresno peppers, and long beans with 2 tbsp of oil. Once browned, add the above sauce mix to the wok until mixed and then set aside.
- In a separate wok, season lightly with oil and cook the ground beef until an even sear
- Then add the stir fry mix from first wok to the cooked beef and mix together well
- Turn off the heat, then finish by adding the Thai basil leaves (this helps not overcook the basil)
- In a separate pan, cook your eggs sunny side up to top on each portion
- Best served with side of rice or in lettuce cups
- If you don’t have a wok at home, you can substitute with a large pan on high heat – just be sure not to overcrowd the pan so it cooks evenly.
CHŌ Funky Asian Bistro
1209 17th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 281-9328
Website
Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.