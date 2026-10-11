Ingredients:

1 log of pre-made polenta, sliced

1 package of fresh mozzarella cheese sliced log

2 tbs olive oil

2 cups marinara sauce

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tbs. Oregano

2 roma tomatoes, sliced

Handfull of fresh basil, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Slice the Polenta into 12 even pieces.

Pour about half a cup of Marinara sauce into the dish and spread it evenly.

Place 6 slices of polenta evenly over the sauce.

Next, add slices of mozzarella on top of each slice of polenta. Stack each piece with sliced tomato and chopped basil. Spoon marinara sauce over the stacks and sprinkle with oregano. Repeat the process, stacking the rest of the sliced polenta, mozzarella, tomato and chopped basil. Sprinkle with oregano and pour the rest of the marinara sauce over your stacked polenta. Top with the rest of the mozzarella cheese. Chop any leftover tomatoes and add in around the polenta stacks. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Bake in the oven for 25 minutes until bubbling and the cheese is melted. Drizzle with olive oil and serve.

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