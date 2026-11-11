The Chef: John Iatrellis

The Restaurant: Paralia, Miami

The Dish: Baba Ghanoush

Ingredients:

  • 4 ea – Raw eggplant
  • 1/4 cup – EVOO
  • 1/3 cup – Tahini
  • 1-2 cloves – Roasted garlic
  • 2 1/2 tbsp – Lemon juice
  • 1/1 tsp – Cumin
  • 1/2 tsp – Aleppo pepper
  • 2 tsp – Sumac
  • 1 tsp – Salt
  • 1 tbsp – Parsley leaves

Method of Preparation:

  • Prick the entire surface of each eggplant with a fork.
  • Fire-roast the eggplant until the skin is charred and the flesh is white.
  • Carefully halve the eggplant lengthwise and scoop out the pulp with a spoon, keeping the charred skin separate.
  • Place the eggplant pulp in a hotel pan. Add the parsley leaves, roasted garlic, cumin, Aleppo pepper, sumac and salt. Blend.
  • Drizzle in the tahini.
  • Drizzle in the lemon juice.
  • Drizzle in the EVOO and blend.

Paralía
(The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami)
455 Grand Bay Dr S, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
(305) 365-4500

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