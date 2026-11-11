The Chef: John Iatrellis
The Restaurant: Paralia, Miami
The Dish: Baba Ghanoush
Ingredients:
- 4 ea – Raw eggplant
- 1/4 cup – EVOO
- 1/3 cup – Tahini
- 1-2 cloves – Roasted garlic
- 2 1/2 tbsp – Lemon juice
- 1/1 tsp – Cumin
- 1/2 tsp – Aleppo pepper
- 2 tsp – Sumac
- 1 tsp – Salt
- 1 tbsp – Parsley leaves
Method of Preparation:
- Prick the entire surface of each eggplant with a fork.
- Fire-roast the eggplant until the skin is charred and the flesh is white.
- Carefully halve the eggplant lengthwise and scoop out the pulp with a spoon, keeping the charred skin separate.
- Place the eggplant pulp in a hotel pan. Add the parsley leaves, roasted garlic, cumin, Aleppo pepper, sumac and salt. Blend.
- Drizzle in the tahini.
- Drizzle in the lemon juice.
- Drizzle in the EVOO and blend.
Paralía
(The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami)
455 Grand Bay Dr S, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
(305) 365-4500