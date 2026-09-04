NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified the civilian driver who was killed in a violent rollover wreck in Northwest Miami-Dade that involved a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and led to the arrest of a federal fugitive.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Stefan Germaine Davis was caught in the middle of Wednesday night’s crash near Northwest 51st Terrace and 33rd Avenue

Investigators said the federal fugitive, identified as 21-year-old Luis Manuel Perez, took off from a traffic stop, then entered a dead-end street at a high rate of speed before he turned around.

Moments later, detectives said, Perez ran a stop sign and plowed into Davis’ car. The force from the impact caused his vehicle to flip over.

Both vehicles then struck an unmarked MDSO unit, The deputy inside the vehicle was OK.

Deputies took Perez into custody. He is being held without bond in relation to a military desertion charge.

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