(WSVN) - An investigative team is digging deeper into a 2006 murder case as prosecutors prepare to retry the case of slain University of Miami Football Star Bryan Pata.

In 2020, ESPN began to investigate the murder, culminating in the 30 for 30 podcast series “Murder at the U.”

On Friday, the special “Murder at the U” airing on ABC hopes to get closer to the answer of who took Pata’s life.

Pata was a 22-year-old defensive lineman for the Canes, who was considered to be a top NFL Draft prospect with dreams of going pro until he was tragically shot and killed outside his off-campus apartment in 2006.

“You could already see people beginning to gather around,” said Herbert E. Walker III, former prosecutor at the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

His mother was left devastated.

“It was a scream of pain that was just coming from her soul. Her gut, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is real.’ She hugged me, ‘Sydney is gone, Sydney is gone,’ I was like, ‘Oh my,’ I started to cry so bad,” said Edrick Pata, the victim’s brother.

Authorities investigated the shooting, but the killer had seemingly vanished without a trace. This left the case cold for 15 years.

However, thanks to ESPN’s reporting, they were able to uncover new developments that reignited public attention around Pata’s murder.

“The family was so appreciative that Bryan’s name was finally being talked about again, and pressure, it seemed, would be put back on Miami-Dade Police,” said Dan Arruda, feature producer at ESPN.

Pata’s family said the network’s reporting helped bring renewed focus to the tragedy.

“We felt like that got the ball rolling again,” said Edwin Pata, the victim’s brother.

“It opened it up big time,” said Edrick.

The article was the first time the public learned of Rashaun Jones, Pata’s former teammate, who police considered most likely to kill him.

“One of the theories of Bryan’s murder definitely revolved around his teammate, Rashaun Jones. There was pretty open conflict between the two of them,” said Billy Corben, director of “The U” & “The U: Part 2.”

Nine months later, authorities arrested Jones in connection with the murder.

“Were you anywhere near the scene where Bryan was killed that night?” asked Det. Segovia during the interrogation of Jones.

“I wasn’t in the area,” said Jones.

Years later, the case finally went to trial, but on Monday, it ended in a mistrial after the jury deadlocked.

Throughout the whole case, Jones has maintained his innocence.

“We will be back to fight this again at another trial,” said Jones’ attorney, Sara Alvarez.

Jury selection for Jones’ retrial is expected to begin May 18.

And you can catch the full two-hour special on the Bryan Pata case, Friday at 9:00 p.m., as 20/20 investigates “Murder at the U,” on ABC Miami Channel 18.

