MIAMI (WSVN) - A judge declared a mistrial in the murder trial of Rashaun Jones, the man accused of fatally shooting University of Miami defensive tackle Bryan Pata nearly two decades ago.

The mistrial was declared after a six-person jury could not come to unanimous decision in the case following a second period of deliberation.

In court Monday morning, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Cristina Miranda revealed the jury was deadlocked.

“I received your note saying you continue to be deadlocked, so at this time, I will declare a mistrial and hung jury,” she said.

Jurors began deliberating Thursday before sending Miranda a note indicating they were deadlocked.

Jones, a former Hurricanes teammate of Pata’s, was accused of second-degree murder after Pata was found in a pool of blood near a parking lot outside his Southwest Miami-Dade apartment in November 2006.

The 22-year-old was considered a top NFL draft prospect at the time of his death.

Prosecutors said Jones gunned down his former teammate out of jealousy over his successful football career and a fight that the pair had years prior.

Miranda said she will revisit the case Tuesday to see when the case may be retried.

