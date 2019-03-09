7’s Belkys Nerey weds longtime fiancé at Miami Beach museum

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - 7’s own Belkys Nerey has tied the knot.

The anchor and “Bite with Belkys” wed her fiancé of five years, Demetri Mouratis, at The Bass, a historic contemporary art museum along Collins Avenue and 21st Street in Miami Beach, Saturday afternoon.

Several members of 7News were in attendance at the ceremony.

The pair has postponed their honeymoon until the summer.

Nerey will be back on the anchor’s chair on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.