MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As the South Beach Wine and Food Festival gets underway, ABC’s “Good Morning America” went live from the event early Friday morning to get a preview of the yummy bites.

The crew was joined by 7News’ Belkys Nerey and Food Network star Chef Geoffrey Zakarian to talk all things SoBe food fest.

Standing in front of some delicious-looking breakfast items being cooked by Zakarian, the chef said he’s hosting several events at the festival, including some family affairs.

“My wife and I throw a fashion show, which is not really an event for the festival, but we wanted to do something different than just a food event,” said Zakarian. “And then my son and daughter are coming down and we’re doing a demo, milkshake demo.”

As he got into the groove, with fans behind him waving GMA signs, the chef sauteed some salmon with cream and mustard as he spoke to Nerey and ABC’s Sam Champion.

“That sauce keeps getting better and better,” said Nerey.

“And into the sauce is simply a little vinegar, honey, mustard, shallot, and a little bit of Fresno chilli, shall we try it?” said Zakarian.

“Yeah, let’s try it!” said Champion.

“Isn’t that beautiful?” said Zakarian.

For the New York transplant-turned-Florida resident, the festival, which brings food, fun, and great wintertime weather to Miami Beach, is a recipe for success.

“What’s not to love about this time of year in South Florida?” said Nerey.

“I’m never not living in Florida. It’s the greatest place ever. Sunsets are great, so we’re very lucky. Knock on coconut,” said Zakarian.

The festival, which has raised about $45 million in scholarships for Florida International University’s hospitality students, is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

For Zakarian, it’s been a great ride he’s been part of for about 20 years.

“[The festival] has grown with Miami. Miami, 25 years ago, was not this. It’s kind of incredible what has happened in Miami. There are probably 5,000 more restaurants, 500 more hotels, and the traffic is insane, and it’s become a huge hub where everyone wants to be and live. The whole world is moving to Florida,” said Zakarian.

The celebrity chef is hosting a Sunday brunch at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

For event tickets, click here.

