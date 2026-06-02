(WSVN) - Move over, Stanley Cup, because the Stanley Pup is coming back.

The NHL’s annual canine competition returns next week for a third consecutive year and will feature adoptable rescue dogs representing all 32 NHL teams.

“Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson is one of several celebrity guests taking part in the special.

The 90-minute special showcases the puppies facing off in a friendly competition, as they compete on a mini hockey rink while looking for their “fur-ever” homes.

The Stanley Pup premieres Monday.

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