FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Country boots meet beachside sandals this weekend as the 2026 Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival kicked off.

Music fans flocked to Fort Lauderdale Beach Friday for the start of the weekend long festival.

Around 20,000 to 30,000 are expected to attend.

“We are all here for the same reason, music, and we love being a part of that whole culture,” said Marsha Kish.

Attendees like Jeff and Marsha Kish are ready for three days of fun, sun and incredible music.

“Like Kenny Chesney, Uncle Cracker, oh gosh, again — I mean, the names are all on the tip of my tongue,” said a woman.

Artists will perform on one of three stages and if you’re general admission you’ll need to be quick if you want to catch your favorite artists up close.

These people are ready for a good time, but officials stress they also need to be smart.

“It’s really not that hard, you just gotta run,” said a man.

“Yeah, you just gotta run over a mile, almost, pretty much, but luckily, we have somebody who’s fast,” said George Mav.

“That’s kind of like me. My last name is Dasher, so how can you not get there that fast?” Said the man.

“Santa Claus is calling his name,” said Mav.

While there’s no Santa at the beach, revelers will find Post Malone and his fans ready to rock.

“I’m here for Post Malone only. I travel all around the world just to see him,” said a woman.

Tammy Crocfer is possibly Malone’s biggest fan, and she has her sights set on more than just a good performance.

“My God, I’m losing count how many times I’ve seen him in concert. Yeah, he knows me pretty well as well,” she said. “He has signed all four of my limbs, so I’ve got autographs all over from him, but looking for another one, hopefully.”

The festival is more than just music and star sightings.

“It saves the ocean,” said Marsha.

The annual festival is a huge part of ocean conservation and focuses on five core conservation issues that impact the world’s oceans.

And while saving the ocean, organizers remind attendees to save themselves as well yourself — having fun while remaining safe and smart.

“Alcohol and sun don’t mix well. Overconsumption can lead to dehydration, poor judgment, medical emergencies. Please take care of yourself,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue spokesperson Frank Guzman.

Officials posted a video on social media giving Tortuga fans some important reminders.

“That South Florida heat can hit hard. Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade when you need it,” said officials on the video. “And don’t forget your sunscreen.”

The skies cleared Friday, and there’s a 100% chance of a good time in the forecast.

“Oh, my gosh, the weather today looks amazing. It’s a little windy, hair is going to look like beach hair, but don’t care,” said Marsha.

“Sunny in 80s, bring your water, bring your sunscreen,” said Jeff. “It is just to immerse yourself in the three days and have fun, man.”

Organizers remind those planning to attend Tortuga this weekend that there are no designated parking areas, so they advise taking a Brightline train, using the water taxi or scheduling rideshare services.

For tickets and information about this yeat’s lineup, click here.

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