HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - While Thanksgiving may be days away, two parks in South Florida are already bringing the Christmas spirit.

Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah and Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade are making the next few months the most wonderful time of the year with their themed carnival parks for all to enjoy.

Thursday was the opening day for both parks. 7News cameras captured Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Christmas Park in Hialeah dazzled with lights and holiday flurry activities.

“A completely different concept than what we are used to of traditional Christmas,” said founder Maritza Gutierrez.

From a holiday trail to the North Pole to a show-stopping twisted Christmas tree, the new park has it all.

“You’re going to have oddities, jaw-dropping shows, weird, odd, curious items, and then a lot of fun of the Christmas that you’re accustomed to know,” said Gutierrez.

Some lucky guests may even run into Santa and his helpers to snap the perfect holiday photo.

“What we hope to accomplish is that [people] enjoy the spirit of the holiday,” said Gutierrez.

Over in Tropical Park, Christmas Wonderland is back for its third year. Organizers say this season, it’s bigger, brighter, and more festive.

“Just because we don’t have the snow, doesn’t mean we don’t have the Christmas spirit. Christmas is everywhere in Miami,” said Tony Albelo.

From photo ops with Santa Claus, millions of twinkling lights, and a 65-foot tree, it’s basically an adventurous North Pole!

“We have over 50 rides from different levels, from kiddie rides to thrill rides. We have three different roller coasters,” said Albelo.

Throughout the season, Wonderland will feature specialty themed nights, including “Singles Night” and “Ugly Sweater Nights.”

There will be holiday cheer for everyone!

“There’s something for everybody, and that makes it so popular and so big,” said Albelo.

Both parks are open until Jan. 4.

