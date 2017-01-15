MIAMI (WSVN) - MIAMI (WSVN) — The writer of the play that inspired the award-winning film “Moonlight” came home to South Florida to pay a visit to his high school.

Playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney returned to New World School of the Arts to celebrate the school’s 30th anniversary.

McCraney also took some time to talk about the inspiration for the film, his play “In Moonlight, Black Boys Look Blue.”

“I wrote it in 2003, right after my mother died. She was born and raised in Liberty City, and so was I,” McCraney said. “I wanted to write a script that depicted the life of Miami in a more visual and visceral way.”

“Moonlight” was filmed in Miami by another Miami-native, Barry Jenkins. The film won a Golden Globe for Best Picture, and is expected to be a serious Oscar contender.

